Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Gareth Ward's outrage Shellharbour hospital helipad 'disingenuous': Anna Watson

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
June 29 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gareth Ward's outrage Shellharbour hospital helipad 'disingenuous': Anna Watson
Gareth Ward's outrage Shellharbour hospital helipad 'disingenuous': Anna Watson

Shellharbour MP Anna Watson has accused Gareth Ward of being "disingenuous", after he raised concerns about the lack of an onsite helipad in the plans for the new Shellharbour Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.