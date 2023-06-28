It's hard to know if Henry Rollins' spoken word dates are part life coaching experience, part group therapy event.
Either way, thousands of words are delivered, in his notorious relentless rapid-fire style, on topics as broad as his three near-death experiences, his encounter with lady-boys in a Filipino cemetery and, of course, all things American.
Through these topics runs three constants - the fact Rollins wants to be a part of making the century end better than it began; that the prospect of old age and death live rent-free in Rollins' brain 24/7; and that punk music continues to "instruct his life".
It seemed as if many among the healthy crowd at Anita's Theatre in Thirroul on Tuesday night shared a musical history with Rollins.
The Ramones were mentioned with necessary reverential respect, as were punk icons The Stooges and Minor Threat. When referenced all received the almost instinctive but muted "hmmm" of appreciation from the punks of yesteryear.
Rollins told us with childlike wonder how special he feels now that Iggy Pop, who he calls "the heavyweight champion of the world", remembers his name.
He recounted the time he confessed to Iggy he stole (ie downloaded) some of his music to share with a Sri Lankan teenager, offering to pay the $8 to square the ledger. (Mr Pop refused point blank).
But even more touching was learning Black Flag tough guy Rollins and Ian McKaye, frontman of hardcore punk band Minor Threat and so much more on the punk evolutionary scale, call each other every Sunday.
There were numerous moments of vulnerability throughout the two-and-a-half-hour monologue, but as Rollins is nature, dismissed them all out of hand.
Most striking was the 30 minutes dedicated to Iris, the mother Rollins called an "abusive alcoholic psychopath".
She repelled COVID and a stroke before dying and being "laid to rest" in a bizarre ceremony at Rock Creek, Washington, when her ashes (in ecologically-appreciative teabags) were thrown into the running water.
That wild ducks swooped on his mum's ashes remains featured in Rollins' top five highlights of the year speaks to his "individuality".
He also recounted a lengthy tragi-comedy about a Finnish stalker who found his way to Rollins' door in the "junior Hollywood Hills" via Mexico, Texas and San Diego.
The complex but fragile Rollins ended the very complicated scenario by explaining almost forlornly: "Your life is complicated, so is mine. Let's not have any more complicated trauma."
Rollins is as complex and fragile as the next human. His storytelling is magnificent - if not completely exhausting.
