Just when you think we're done, humans spring back

Humans are remarkable. Just when you think we've reached our limits of suffering or resilience, there's another level.
Take Jennifer White, for example. She ran - get this - 208.6 kilometres in 24 hours. Even more wild than that? She enjoyed it.
It was the Southern Sydney 4824 Ultra in Campbelltown. White finished fifth overall, just behind her coach Adam Keighran from Nuffs Fitness.
"My coach had done one of these before and he said why don't you give it a go?" she told reporter Jordan Warren.
"Weirdly, I enjoyed the whole thing. I know that sounds crazy. I really paced myself quite nicely so it was never fast."
Weird, alright - but hey, whatever floats your boat.
And to add an extra twist to the tale, White, a British native, is in line to run for Australia at the world championships in Taiwan come December.
And then there's West Wollongong parents Dr B.J. and Heather So. They have endured the heartbreak of losing their tiny five-year-old Emily from an incurable brain cancer last year.
Now to honour Emily's life - and hopefully prevent other families from suffering the same pain - Dr So, alongside family and friends, will cycle some 500 kilometres from Mount Kosciuszko to Wollongong over six days this October.
It too is a massive undertaking but something which will allow the couple to feel they are fighting back after feeling so helpless.
Emily's uncle and local barrister Matthew Barnes founded the Ride for Em last March, when a team of cyclists rode more than 500km in northern NSW, raising almost $50,000 for brain cancer research.
Hmmm, wonder if we need to put the So family in touch with Jennifer White ... imagine what they'd conquer!
