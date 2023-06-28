Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

David Ruddock sentenced after stealing from Wollongong gallery, threats

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 28 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrested Ruddock after finding him in Khan Lane. Picture from Google Maps
Police arrested Ruddock after finding him in Khan Lane. Picture from Google Maps

A Warrawong man who stole a case of beer, an iPad and a Google Home device from a Crown Street gallery while still wearing a hospital blanket before telling police he was going to kill them 'Ted Bundy-style' will spend the next four months behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.