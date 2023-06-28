A Warrawong man who stole a case of beer, an iPad and a Google Home device from a Crown Street gallery while still wearing a hospital blanket before telling police he was going to kill them 'Ted Bundy-style' will spend the next four months behind bars.
David Ruddock, 47, was sentenced in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to entering a building with intent, larceny and intimidating a police officer.
Documents tendered to the court reveal that on January 22, 2023, at 2.10pm, CCTV at the Bad News Gallery on Crown Street, Wollongong picked up Ruddock attempting to enter the gallery via the back lane.
Entering a storage area, Ruddock picked up a case of Brick Lane beer, a Google Home device, an iPad as well as some tools.
Ruddock tried to pawn the items at a nearby pawn shop but was turned away.
Gallery staff told the business owner that something suspicious had occurred and after viewing the CCTV the owner called police.
Police watched the CCTV footage which showed Ruddock shirtless taking the items while wearing a hospital blanket and with ECG attachments still on his skin.
Police found Ruddock in the lane and arrested him, finding the missing items in his possession.
After police took Ruddock to Wollongong Police Station, Ruddock began making threats towards one of the officers, which escalated to Ruddock saying he would attack police US serial killer "Ted Bundy-style" and would run over police.
In court on Wednesday, however, Ruddock apologised to police, and denied remembering vast portions of the events.
Ruddock's lawyer, Analise Ritchie told Magistrate Robert Walker had gone to hospital earlier that day after the side effects of a prescription drug mixed with alcohol caused him to have an "altered level of consciousness".
Ms Ritchie said the threats to the police were after a rough ride in the back of the police wagon which caused Ruddock to become aggressive.
However Crown Prosecutor Jackie Azad said the threats were "extremely disturbing".
"Police have a difficult job to do, never mind having someone threaten to take revenge."
Mr Walker sentenced Ruddock to a 12 month prison term with a nine month non-parole period. With time already served, Ruddock will be eligible for release in October.
