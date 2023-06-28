South Coast woman cries as she's sentenced for bushfire fund fraud

A North Nowra woman who tried to claim more than $250,000 in bushfire relief payments will spend the next six months in jail.
Cindy Lee Talbot, 45, of Illaroo Road, was jailed after pleading guilty in Nowra Local Court in June 27 to 20 counts of publishing false material to obtain financial advantage, three of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception and three of dealing with identity information to commit and offence.
Police evidence submitted to the court said Talbot submitted 24 claims for bushfire grants even though she was not impacted by the Black Summer bushfires.
Those claims were made under a range of different names, with different email addresses and telephone numbers, but all were linked to Talbot's bank account, the court was told.
The applications were lodged between March 2020 and April 2021 and totalled more than $255,000, but 18 were rejected.
Police evidence to the court stated the six that were paid netted Talbot $53,000, as she claimed to be operating a travel and accommodation business, an education and training business, and hair and beauty services.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said taking money designed to help people legitimately impacted by the bushfires, including people who had lost their homes and all their possessions, was "absolutely appalling".
She noted that when police spoke to Talbot they found "she was not affected by the bushfires at all," and she had spent the money on drugs and paying off debts.
"The community was in deep distress and shock, the money was made available to help people, and you spent $53,000 of it on yourself," Ms Fleming said.
As well as claiming bushfire relief funds she was not entitled to, Talbot also used stolen details to apply for a range of loans and credit cards.
One woman misplaced her physical licence in mid-2020, the court was told, but then a credit reporting agency contacted her to say a range of loan and credit card applications had been submitted under her name.
Some of them had Talbot listed as the woman's employer.
While all the applications were rejected and the woman suffered no financial loss, she still faced the problems of dealing with credit score companies and financial institutions until the fraud was established.
The court was told of another instance when a man left his wallet on a table while mowing his mother's lawn at a house near where Talbot was living in late 2020.
He found out his details had been used to apply for six loans, with all applications linked to Talbot's mailing address and phone number.
All the applications had been rejected.
And a third person's details were used to apply for a range of credit cards and loans, again with Talbot often listed as the employer, the court was told, or with the applications linked to her bank account.
Talbot's lawyer Hannah Dreher said there were a lot of factors including experiencing domestic violence in a relationship, and being introduced to drugs by her partner in that relationship, that came together to influence her behaviour.
"It's clear that this offending is quite specific to the context and circumstances of her life at the time," Ms Dreher said.
She said a sentence assessment report was "incredibly positive in terms of her prospects of rehabilitation."
"It assesses her as a low risk of reoffending," Mr Dreher said.
The report also noted "the significant steps Ms Talbot has taken since the offending took place," Ms Dreher said, including connecting with women's health service Waminda, and being sober for nine months.
While Ms Dreher argued the court could consider options other than full-time jail, Magistrate Fleming disagreed.
She noted there were "numerous victims" from Talbot's offences.
"The victims are all of us, the community, everyone, all the people who suffered through the bushfires, all the people who lost their homes," Magistrate Fleming said.
"It's really an appalling offence.
"And it is an offence that clearly has some degree of sophistication."
She jailed Talbot for two and a half years, with a minimum of six months before being eligible for parole to continue her rehabilitation.
She also ordered Talbot to repay the $53,000 she fraudulently obtained from the State Government.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.