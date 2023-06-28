Illawarra Mercury
North Nowra's Cindy Talbot will spend the next six months behind bars

By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 28 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 5:06pm
South Coast woman cries as she's sentenced for bushfire fund fraud
A North Nowra woman who tried to claim more than $250,000 in bushfire relief payments will spend the next six months in jail.

