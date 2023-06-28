Kiama residents are "over-represented" by councillors, according to one of those now sitting on the council.
Cr Mark Croxford has lodged a notice of motion pushing for a cut to the number of councillors on Kiama council - classed as a Group 4 council - which now sits at nine.
"After carrying out comprehensive research on the matter it is clear that the number of residents for each Kiama councillor is significantly lower than our neighbouring councils, and councils which are grouped in the same Office of Local Government classification as Kiama," Cr Croxford said in a statement.
"According to 'Your Council' published government data for the 2021 financial year Wollongong has one councillor for every 16,637 residents, Shellharbour has one councillor for every 8695 residents, and Shoalhaven has one councillor for every 8417 residents.
"By comparison, Kiama has one councillor for every 2598 residents.
"Analysis of other Group 4 councils indicates that Kiama may be considered over-represented compared to other councils in the same group."
The notice of motion comes after a report on cutting councillor numbers requested by Cr Croxford was tabled at last week's meeting.
That report stated reducing the councillors to seven would save $43,460 and $86,920 if cut to five.
It also noted there were downsides to cutting numbers, including an increased workload, limitations on the diversity of councillors and less opportunity for community contact.
Of those two options Cr Croxford preferred cutting down to seven councillors.
"Reducing to seven councillors is recommended for its benefits in governance effectiveness, and maintaining a representation ratio of approximately 3384 residents per councillor," he said.
"This reduction also generates an estimated annual savings of $43,460 on councillor costs alone, which can be directed towards community services and infrastructure projects, benefiting the residents of Kiama and achieving cost efficiencies in council operations."
The notice of motion will be put out on public exhibition for 42 days before coming to council - along with any recommendations from the public - at its August 15 meeting.
"A successful resolution of the council, along with a summary of the public consultation submissions, must then be provided to the Minister for Local Government for consideration," Cr Croxford said.
"The matter is then passed on to the NSW Election Commission for necessary action to enable a referendum question to be put to Kiama voters at the 2024 local government elections."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
