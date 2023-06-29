Long-time Minnamurra firie Ron Mason has a passion for helping people......and running.
In recent times the 46-year-old has found a way to combine both passions for a cause close to his heart.
Last week one of Australia's premier ultra marathon runners broke a Guiness Book of Records mark with a run of 102kms in 10 hours, 8 minutes and 16 seconds in Canberra.
The run was the first in a series of charity challenges to raise money for the Burns Unit at the Children's Hospital at Westmead.
Mason and his team raised $7000 for the hospital from the run, with a goal to raise $100,000 by the end of 2024.
As a firefighter with the Shoalhaven Fire Brigade for the past 23 years, the father of two has seen firsthand some "seriously devastating injuries", especially with children.
"I'd like to raise a bucketload of money for the Burns Unit if I can," he said.
"I've seen some dreadful things in my job but the worst thing is seeing kids hurt. You can handle adults getting hurt but when it's the kids, it just breaks your heart.
"I've been lucky enough to visit the Burns Unit twice now and get a tour and meet some kids in there and it's really confronting but it makes me feel so good to be able to ease their suffering.
"What I do is nothing compared to what they're going through."
Mason, the current Coast to Kosciuszko champion, a race considered the defacto Australian championships, has been running ultra-marathons for the past 14 years.
He'll bank on this experience when he next tackles his next charity run - running around NSW in September.
"I've been training a long time. I ran my first ultra in 2009 . I've been running ultras for 14 years now," Mason said.
"To get ready for this is lots of volume, so lots of kilometres and back-to-back, day after day to make sure my body can prepare for that 100kms a day for 12 days in a row. That's what I'm doing right now.
"I really train my mind to be able to go through the pain and not think about the future and how far to go, but just concentrate on where I am, what I'm doing and why I'm doing it."
In September Mason will start from the NSW/South Australia border and run to Bondi. The 1200km journey will take 12 days, with Mason to run 100kms a day.
"That's going to test me," he said. "Fortunately I'm surrounded by amazing, inspired, enthusiastic, intelligent people who are taking care of the logistics.
"To practice and ensure logistically we're well place, we are doing a three-day run in July which will involve running 50kms a day.
"We're really looking for a major sponsor to support us. Those keen to support us can visit our website www.runmason.run."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
