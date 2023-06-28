Illawarra Mercury
LGBTQI hate crime inquiry: Police expected missing Wollongong newsreader Ross Warren's body 'to turn up eventually'

By Joanna Guelas
Updated June 29 2023 - 7:43am, first published 7:30am
An inquiry into hate crimes will examine the disappearance of newsreader Ross Warren in 1989.
Police did not investigate the disappearance of a known gay man because they believed his body would turn up eventually, an inquiry will be told.

