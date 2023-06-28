Police have seized a slingshot and gun parts during a raid on a Tahmoor home, with a man to front court on Thursday.
Officers stormed the Hilton Park Road home just after 9am on Wednesday, to conduct a firearm prohibition order compliance search.
"During a search of the property, investigators located a slingshot and the barrel to a .22 rifle. These items were seized to undergo forensic examination," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
A 54-year-old man was arrested at the home and charged with: use prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, possess a barrel for a firearm unless authorised by licence, and firearm etc found at premises-subject to prohibition order.
The raid was conducted by Strike Force Hawk which aims to target and disrupt organised criminal networks operating in Sydney.
The man was refused bail and will appear at Picton Local Court on Thursday.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
