Barrack Heights teenager Ryley Henry lived only a short life, but he made an impression on the hearts of many.
Now his mother, Kirsty Wilson, wants to dedicate a new memorial bench by the water at Shellharbour to her late son, where she and others who loved the 13-year-old can go to reflect and remember the gregarious, joyful boy.
"For people to come, sit down and relax - he would love that," Miss Wilson said.
However, she said it would cost up to $5000 - and to help her achieve her dream, close friend Jessica Warren set up an online fundraiser.
With the recent passing of the first anniversary of Ryley's death, Miss Warren said she wanted to do something for her friend.
As well as fund the memorial bench, Miss Warren hopes she will raise enough money to send Miss Wilson and Ryley's younger siblings, Logan and Annika, on a holiday.
The bench will be located where Ryley's ashes were scattered and where his family held a celebration of his life on the anniversary.
"It's a special spot, it has a lot of meaning," Miss Wilson said.
As well as the online fundraiser, Miss Warren and fellow psychic mediums will give discounted readings; she is also organising a raffle with prizes donated from local businesses, and has other ideas too.
Already they have received at least one donation from overseas, and a woman has pledged to give $2000.
"The support has been amazing, I can't thank people enough," Miss Wilson said.
Ryley died suddenly on June 13, 2022 from a heart attack.
He was born with Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder with physical, mental and behavioural impacts.
As a result of his condition Ryley underwent numerous surgeries, but through it all he maintained a love for life and the people in it.
He was a popular student at Para Meadows School in North Wollongong, a great animal lover, and an adoring older brother to his siblings.
His dad, Brendan Henry, last year told the Mercury: "He was my rock, I was his rock; he was my best mate, I was his best mate".
More information on the fundraiser is available here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
