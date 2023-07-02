Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Mother hopes to build memorial bench at Shellharbour for late son Ryley Henry

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
July 2 2023 - 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryley Henry's mother Kirsty Wilson, right, and close friend Jessica Warren want to put up a memorial bench in Ryley's memory at Shellharbour, overlooking the water. Picture by Adam McLean.
Ryley Henry's mother Kirsty Wilson, right, and close friend Jessica Warren want to put up a memorial bench in Ryley's memory at Shellharbour, overlooking the water. Picture by Adam McLean.

Barrack Heights teenager Ryley Henry lived only a short life, but he made an impression on the hearts of many.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.