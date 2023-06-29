Police are appealing for the public's help to find wanted Wollongong woman Eureka Russell.
The 48-year-old is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for breaching her community corrections order.
"Officers from Wollongong Police District have conducted numerous inquiries into her whereabouts but have been unable to locate her," a police spokesperson said.
She is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, about 175 centimetres tall, of thin build, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Russell is known to frequent Mangerton, Figtree and Wollongong, and surrounding suburbs.
If you have seen her or know where she is contact Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
