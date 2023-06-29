Illawarra Mercury
Police swoop at Oak Flats, and beyond: Five arrested on 161 drug, firearm charges plus $35k cash found

By Newsroom
Updated June 29 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 11:30am
Five people have been charged with 161 drug and firearm offences following an eight-month long investigation into drug supply in the Illawarra.

