Thieves are prowling the streets trying to open door handles of vehicles, they're looking for ones that are unlocked because they're keen to take your stuff.
Once they find an unlocked door it takes just seconds for thieves to steal valuables and walk away.
It's a practice called urching and it's paying up big for criminals with far too many vehicles left unlocked with valuables inside.
The spate of thefts from cars, and also of items left unattended outside homes, has become such a big issue police have launched a new campaign - the 9pm Routine.
It urges people to each night at 9pm: Lock up (your car, house windows, garage, gate shed), turn on (exterior lights, security camera, alarm system) and bring in (valuables from your car, yard, patio).
Wollongong CBD is hotspot for thefts, but other parts of the Illawarra are not immune.
Often, the theft of wallets and mobile phones results in subsequent fraud, with victims scrambling to get control of their bank accounts.
"They just go in and pay and swipe anything under 100 bucks. With the cards, the pay wave, that's an easy kill," Wollongong Police District Acting Inspector Mal Elliott said.
"We are inundated with a lot of fraud activity in terms of people just using the cards, using it online. Once they've got the card, they usually can get online and use that number to purchase stuff."
Acting Inspector Elliott urged people to park their car off the street, if possible, lock the doors and keep your valuables out of sight. Also, put away your charger cords and power bank [external battery packs].
People have had items stolen from their home or yard as they've been mowing their backyard while leaving their front door unlocked.
Packages and parcels delivered to homes are being stolen, with police urging people to leave instructions for couriers to place them out of sight.
Valuables left outside homes, especially at night, are easy prey for thieves prowling the streets, Acting Inspector Elliott said.
"If you've got sensor lights make sure they're on, so that any movement it triggers and that can be a deterrent," he said.
If you have CCTV cameras make sure they're operating as footage can help police prosecute thieves.
Despite the recent spike in steal from motor vehicle, and break and enter dwelling offences, data shows crime rates had declined in the 12 months to March 2023.
In Wollongong there were 1080 reported steal from motor vehicle offences during that 12-month period, this was down on the 1140 reported the year prior. This is a drop of five percent.
They also fell in Kiama - from 284 to 237; however there was a slight increase in Kiama - from 70 to 74.
While there was an increase in break and enter dwelling offences in Shellharbour (from 94 to 116), NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research data shows a decline in Wollongong and Kiama.
In Wollongong offences dropped from 545 to 519, and in Kiama they dropped from 31 to 20.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
