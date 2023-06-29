'Abuse of trust': Illawarra man sexually touched stepdaughter

An Illawarra man significantly abused his position of trust when he sexually touched his 15-year-old stepdaughter after she sought refuge at his home, a court has heard.
The 58-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the victim's identity, was handcuffed and taken to custody after being sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.
However he was granted bail in the space of a couple of hours after his lawyers lodged a severity appeal.
The man pleaded guilty to intentionally sexually touching a child under the age of 16 earlier this year.
The court heard the teen went to the man's house on an evening in April last year following an argument with her mother.
During the course of the evening, the man offered to massage the girl after she complained of back pain, to which she agreed.
She felt uncomfortable as he moved his hands from her back to her buttocks, and eventually underneath her tights, as he continued touching her buttocks for about two minutes.
He moved his hands to her upper thigh and near her vagina for a short period, before the victim said, "can you just do my legs now".
The man then massaged her legs outside of her clothing before returning his hands underneath her tights, making contact with her underwear.
The victim got up and returned home, disclosing the incident to her mother, who then reported the incident to police.
The court heard that during investigations, the man told officers his conduct was "not that serious ... in the grand scheme of things" and "it was not that f---ing bad".
Magistrate Michael Ong disagreed with these sentiments, and said the victim was highly vulnerable to the offender given she sought refuge at his home.
Prison was the only option available to adequately address his punishment and to recognise the mental harm inflicted upon the victim, the magistrate added.
Magistrate Ong acknowledged the man had since expressed genuine remorse for his behaviour.
The man was initially sentenced to 11 months jail, with a non-parole period of six months.
However defence barrister Matthew Barnes returned to make a bail application later that afternoon, arguing the man had complied with court orders for the past year.
The Crown opposed the application, however Magistrate Ong granted the man's release.
He must comply with an apprehended violence order in place to protect the victim, and must not approach any point of departure from NSW.
A hearing date is yet to be determined for the severity appeal.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
