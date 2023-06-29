A proposed $17 million residential development on former Woonona Bulli RSL land has been knocked back for a raft of concerns.
Though the development may return in a revised form.
The Wollongong Local Area Planning Panel was considering the proposal, for 20 townhouses - both two and three storeys - and a three-storey block featuring 12 apartments on Nicholson Road.
The development site is on land that was formerly part of the car park of the RSL.
The contentious proposal had received 36 submissions when out for public exhibition, citing a range of concerns from increased traffic, to building height and privacy.
A council staff report recommended the proposal be rejected because it would set "an undesirable precedent for similar inappropriate development".
At the planning panel hearing, five residents spoke while no-one was present from applicant MMJ.
"The representations made by submitters involved concerns related to traffic, flooding, ecological concerns, loss of trees, visual and privacy concerns as well as concerns for view loss," the panel's ruling stated.
The panel papers also noted a Section 34 conference - where the Land and Environment Court directs both sides to sit down and endeavour to reach an agreement - was pending.
However, in the meantime, the panel chose to refuse the development, listing 10 concerns.
Among those was a lack of compliance with floor-space ratio requirements and the apartment building exceeding the maximum height allowance.
It also did not reach relevant design criteria "particularly in regard to site analysis, communal open space, deep soil zone, visual privacy, separation and setbacks, apartment mix and waste management".
There was also the problem that the application had "failed to demonstrate [the] site is suitable for the proposed development".
"Insufficient information has been provided in terms of plans and sections to establish the levels of the site relative to adjoining properties to properly understand the environmental impacts and the impacts on adjoining properties," the planning panel ruling stated.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
