'I see them top two': Goorjian backs Illawarra Hawks to rebound from horror campaign

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 29 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 2:03pm
Brian Goorjian returned to his old stomping ground this week. Picture - Hawks Media
Legendary coach Brian Goorjian believes Illawarra is set for a meteoric rise up the ladder this season, predicting a "top two" finish for his former club in year two under Jacob Jackomas.

