Legendary coach Brian Goorjian believes Illawarra is set for a meteoric rise up the ladder this season, predicting a "top two" finish for his former club in year two under Jacob Jackomas.
The NBL has often seen quick turnarounds in fortune, but it's still a bold call from the six-time championship-winner given the foundation club's looking to rebound from the worst season in franchise history.
It came amid a horror injury toll that saw four imports ruled out with season-ending injuries, with Jackomas' first season ending with a dismal 3-25 record.
Justin Robinson was the most high profile injury blow, with his season ending after just one game with a torn meniscus suffered in the season-opener.
He'll return this season alongside skipper Tyler Harvey and former NBA four man Gary Clark, a formidable import trio.
The club also has US teen sensation AJ Johnson on board as a next star and is also looking at an Asian import.
Having also made a number of free agency moves on the domestic talent front, Goorjian is expecting big things for his former club.
"I see them top two," Goorjian said.
"I know it was a rough year last year, but I totally believe in this, and you will see it next year. I thought with the way Jacob handled this season with keeping the team competitive, keeping the team together, the culture is strong.
"You see that in what they've recruited. If you finish like they did last year and it's a mess, no one is coming here, [but] there's an attraction to what's going on here.
"You look at the signings. Perth wanted [Mason] Peatling and he came here. The third import they've got (Clark), all the other teams wanted him, he came to the Gong.
"I'm in Melbourne and the word around is that this is a good [roster] in who they've attracted here. I think this has got the foundations of being great.
"I thought it was a big [question], what are we going to have next year? It needed to take a step forward after last year, and it has."
The club shares the belief in Jackomas having extended his deal until the end of 2026 despite a horror first campaign.
It's a major leap of faith given the first-up record, but Goorjian shares the faith in his long-time protege to whom he entrusted the rebuilt franchise ahead of last season.
"My confidence [in him] grew on how he handled this year," Goorjian said.
"We had a couple pieces that were going to go regardless, one was Duop Reath and then the other was Justinian Jessup.
"That was going to take the team back a peg, but what flipped it was the injury to the guard (Robinson) before he even got started.
"You knew it was going to be a rough season [from there] but I know [Jackomas] knows the basketball and I know he knows how to handle a team.
"He was dealt a really bad hand, a really difficult situation in his first year, and they played and stayed competitive.
"I talk to the players, I had breakfast with Tyler [Harvey], and he said Jacob was remarkable in keeping the team together during this adversity, especially as a first year coach.
"I thought what the team did, having bench players come in and have to carry it, staying in the games like they did in the style in which they played, just reinforced how I felt about Jacob."
It's easy to forget given the GOAT tag he now carries, but Goorjian has often referred back to his own brutal head coaching initiation with the Eastside Spectres more than three decades ago.
Replacing a legendary coach in Barry Barnes, Goorjian dealt with a mass exodus of key players and went 11-13 in the first of two seasons without reaching the finals.
It was the type of steep learning curve he feels Jackomas will benefit from coming off his rookie campaign.
"I think he gets that already, it's part of the process," Goorjian said.
"Usually you have to build something, you're not gifted something. I knew my first year, I look back on it, and it grew me with the organisation as well because they backed me
"[The Hawks] have re-signed him for an extra year, they've backed him, so that relationship is strong. That gives you confidence.
"I just know he is going to look back on this as a bleep in the road and part of a wake-up in moving you forward quicker than just walking into something [successful]."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
