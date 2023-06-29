After being closed for a year, Jamberoo Mountain Road is set to open next month.
The road was closed in July last year after 300mm-plus rainfall caused a landslip and the collapse of a 60-metre section.
Kiama Municipal Council had hoped repair work would begin before Christmas last year, but that target was not met.
Work ultimately started in February at several sites along the road with a view to have it completed by June.
Council has now announced the road will re-open to traffic in the first week of the next school term, which starts on July 17.
Work included installing 170 soil nails at one site to support the damaged terrain, before placing geofabric and supporting mesh over these sections as further reinforcement.
Once that work is complete, the resurfacing of the road can take place, as well as the re-installation of guardrails and other safety infrastructure.
