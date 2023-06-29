Illawarra Mercury
After a long wait, Jamberoo Mountain Road is about to re-open

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
June 29 2023 - 3:23pm
One of the damaged sections of Jamberoo Mountain Road, which required soil nails to stabilise the embankment.

After being closed for a year, Jamberoo Mountain Road is set to open next month.

