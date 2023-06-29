The daughter of a Wollongong woman who survived an abusive Nazi bank robber husband has spoken about going through her mother's memoir word by word to make it available to read once again.
Amanda Maresch said she was able to break the cycle of domestic abuse thanks to the "hard lessons" her mother endured, and wanted her words to live on.
Christine O'Neill, whose book Hostage: My Own Story detailed her years held captive by her sadistic husband Walter Maresch, died of hypothermia in a Warrawong public housing flat in April.
She had been living in squalor and an investigation is underway into how Ms O'Neill, who was receiving care under the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) at the time, could have died this way.
Amanda, whose complaints about her mother's care sparked the investigation, has now republished the book which was turned into an "Ozploitation" thriller film in the early 1980s called Hostage.
The book was written under her married name Maresch. Its most horrifying moments include almost being killed by bandits at the Turkey-Iran border, being coerced into marriage at 16 when Walter shot himself as an ultimatum, herself being shot by her husband with a rifle, a shotgun and a crossbow, and having Amanda taken from her as a hostage to make her participate in bank robberies to fund Walter's neo-Nazi ambitions in Germany.
Amanda was born when Christine was 17 and as a very young girl was present for almost everything described in the book.
She was motivated to get the book online as it was her mum's life that helped her break the cycle of domestic abuse.
"She was raised in a family home with domestic violence, then moved into a relationship full of domestic violence... and years after was always an advocate for domestic violence and helping women," she said.
"Her words are important because they highlight some of the issues in our society, growing up in a mindset that then gets passed on to the next generation.
"I was able to break that cycle thanks to the hard lessons she learnt. And I think other women can benefit by reading about it as it highlights how our society has changed, but is also a reminder that women across the world are still experiencing domestic abuse today."
The book is hard to find, existing in only a few reference libraries, not for loan. The Women's Library in Newtown has a copy.
"From some of the paperwork [when cleaning up Christine's flat] we found it was clear she retained the publishing rights to the book and so I thought as a dedication to her life, to her hardship, and so that she would be remembered, that I would like to get the book online to honour her and so that her story can always be told far into the future," Amanda said.
"It is also a piece of Australian history that should be kept for others to read."
Getting the words into digital format was the easier part - proofreading and editing to meet Kindle publishing guidelines meant going through every word of her mother's nightmare.
"The hard part was having to relive all the traumatic things she had gone through, quite a few of which even I had forgotten over the years, or more likely blocked out so that I could move on with my own life," Amanda said.
"The last time I had read the book was at least over 20 years ago. I'm not sure how old I was when I first read it, sometime in my early teens. I think growing up in that environment it didn't really seem like a huge thing that there was a movie - that all just seemed normal for me.
"As I got older though, I never liked to be the centre of attention. It is not something I generally tell people about when I meet them - a few of my friends even today didn't know about the book or only know bits and pieces."
The horrifying events, and the fact they happened to one person, may give a sceptical reader cause to wonder if some of the passages benefited from a touch of artistic licence, embellishment, or even mistaken memory after severe trauma.
"As a rebellious teenager I did confront mum and ask her if it was all true," Amanda said.
"But she was shocked that I could even question the fact or doubt her. She wrote me a letter once and she says that the men in jail with my dad told him to say it was a lie.
"I've also read transcripts from her court case, from witnesses in the bank robberies, and everything seemed to be true to her telling in that respect ... as for the other stuff who can really say.
"I know the scars on her body from being shot are real. I remember the X-rays and the trouble she had years later with shrapnel still in her leg.
"Even just with that truth - I know that the relationship with my dad was violent and abusive. I have a letter from him when he was in jail which reads 'I look every day at the picture and remember everything and relive it again but with a difference that I'm only good to you'. Haunting words.
"Years later in his letters to me, he denied that any of it happened and said it's all lies and he has forever been hurt by her accusations.
"Maybe she did elaborate on some things to get the story across, I will never truly know, but the heart of the story is true. The pain is true and the fear in her eyes many years later when I met my dad on A Current Affair, that was true.
"She was smart and intelligent but she was also young when they met, there was a huge age gap between them and I think she was easily manipulated as are most teenage girls.
"I do honestly believe the majority of her story is true. I have been told by other people that he told Mum to make the story up so she could stay out of prison to be able to raise me and have the money to look after me."
Amanda said Walter also wrote a book about when he broke out of jail. Serving 15 years in Silverwater, he was worried about how other inmates would react when the film Hostage was screened.
"I am in the process of re-reading his novel, maybe there are some answers there," Amanda said.
"But it is a hard task with all the emotional feelings around mum's passing.
"Ideally I would like to also publish his story for him. We actually don't know if he is even still alive and all efforts to find him have come up empty."
Hostage - My Own Story, by Christine Maresch (O'Neill) is available for Kindle on Amazon.
