South Coast Blaze overcame a sluggish start to see off North Shore United on Thursday, making two wins on the trot for coach Marji Parr's side.
Goal Shooter Kristina Brice produced a near perfect shooting night as the Blaze reeled in a five-goal first-quarter deficit to lead at halftime and never surrender it despite United drawing within two goals before the final bell.
Parr was left pleased by the effort, but said her side has plenty to work on moving forward.
I think the takeaway for us is really about being consistent and what we've been able to achieve on court throughout four quarters. We've really seen a change in the way that we're behaving in our court language as a team.- Marji Parr
"At the end of the first quarter, we really had a look at where we were making some critical areas in terms of our setups and where we wanted the ball to flow," Parr said.
"We just tried to adjust those lines and then start confidently and have a look at what our five-minute interval spaces look like during the second quarter and it seemed to work for us.
"We're happy with how that came away and what it transitioned to into in the second quarter. I think the takeaway for us is really about being consistent and what we've been able to achieve on court throughout four quarters.
"The way we've been starting, how we've been holding in terms of our second and third quarter efforts and then how we're finishing as a team and what we're looking at with our combinations on court have been really important to us as well.
"I'm really happy about the support that the whole playing group has produced on the court and off the court in our training and preparations in the last two weeks.
"We've really seen a change in the way that we're behaving in our court language as a team so I'm really quite proud of the girls and I'm super happy for the win tonight."
The Blaze were defensively sound defence early in the game, but the attack line struggled to find the goal circle as United jumped out to a five-goal lead.
Parr's side pegged the margin back to two by quarter-time, with Kara Styles, Tegan Holland and Sharnee Behr grabbing intercepts in the second to help their side to 32-29 halftime lead.
Play stayed goal-for-goal for much of the third term, Brice's accuracy giving the Blaze a five-goal cushion at the final change. They did enough in the final term to stay in front, claiming a 55-52 win, their second on the bounce.
It was a rougher night for the Under 23s, who trailed by seven at halftime to ultimately go down 58-41.
