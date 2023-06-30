With weeks to go, Kiama council dodges massive loan default

Kiama Municipal Council has dodged a $15 million bullet through renegotiating a loan due to be paid out in August.
But, surprisingly, some councillors wanted to put off any decision to accept the deal until the July 18 meeting.
The council had set up a loan agreement with NSW Treasury lender TCorp in 2018 to the tune of $60 million for the construction of the Blue Haven Bonaira project.
Council had made a pair of $15 million repayments this year - in April and June.
The final $15 million payment was due in August this year but council would have struggled to meet that obligation.
"Council anticipated that the independent living unit sale proceeds received by it together with the net profit generated from the Blue Haven facility would be sufficient to discharge the $60 million principal and interest outstanding under the loan agreement," stated a letter from TCorp to council's Chief Operating Officer Joe Gaudiosi.
"The aggregate amount of independent living unit sale proceeds received by council was $42 million and the Blue Haven facility has been generating losses each year since the date of the loan agreement."
In that letter TCorp agreed to renegotiate the loan, with the $15 million now due in August 2025.
In council papers, it stated a renegotiation was crucial as council did not have the funds to meet the August 2023 deadline
"A renegotiation of the $15 million tranche is required to maintain appropriate cash reserves and mitigate risk from the perspective of both council and management having sufficient cash reserves to operate council business and also the external regulators and auditors having that same confidence," council papers stated.
With a completed loan offer included in council papers, and council just over a month from a multi-million dollar default Cr Karen Renkema-Lang had issues with the offer and wanted it deferred until the next meeting.
Among her concerns was the loan's definition of "Blue Haven" excluded the Terralong independent living units - Cr Kathy Rice agreeing with that.
Cr Matt Brown showed signs of exasperation that council had reached a deal with TCorp and some councillors were delaying things; he said it placed council at a risk of "being insolvent".
He said it was time to "get this particular monkey off our backs".
"Once again we are spending all our time talking about Blue Haven and the community is not getting the attention they deserve," Cr Brown said.
The motion to accept the new agreement was approved with only Cr Renkema-Lang and Cr Rice opposing it.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
