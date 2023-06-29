As a single mum earning $100,000 a year, taking a day off to care for a child has double the impact for Sinead, compared to a dual income family earning the same amount where one parent can shoulder the burden. Sinead also said she is disincentivised to earn more and work longer hours as the child care subsidy reduces by 1 per cent for every $5000 a family earns above the $80,000 threshold and the activity level cuts the numbers of subsidised care she can receive, two factors that do not take into account the unique circumstances facing a single parent.