From July 1, Illawarra families will receive increases to their childcare subsidies, as part of changes legislated by the Albanese government last year, but with centres reporting lengthy waitlists and families already hit by the rising cost of living, the benefits may be small in scale.
*Sinead, a single mum with one child at a Shellharbour child care centre and one child in after-school care, said she welcomed the additional subsidies, but said a recent increase in childcare fees would eat into most of the benefit.
"I received an email on June 23 saying fees are going up in childcare again," she said.
"While they're increasing the subsidy, it's not tailored or contextualised to families."
As a single mum earning $100,000 a year, taking a day off to care for a child has double the impact for Sinead, compared to a dual income family earning the same amount where one parent can shoulder the burden. Sinead also said she is disincentivised to earn more and work longer hours as the child care subsidy reduces by 1 per cent for every $5000 a family earns above the $80,000 threshold and the activity level cuts the numbers of subsidised care she can receive, two factors that do not take into account the unique circumstances facing a single parent.
"It's a catch 22, I can sit on government pensions in a housing commission home and not work, or I can work. But then when you work and you earn more, you pay more."
Assistant Treasurer and member for Whitlam Stephen Jones said the childcare subsidy was one of a number of measures the government had in place to support families.
"Like any government program, we've got to make sure we're getting the best bang for the buck, though what we're doing through this general subsidy scheme is not the only thing we're doing in early child education."
The new childcare subsidies will be in effect from July 1 - this Saturday - and lift the maximum rate to 90 per cent for families earning up to $530,000. The rate of the subsidy will also increase, and the higher rate will remain for the second and additional child in care.
The increased subsidy will also be extended to outside school hours care.
"There are two benefits," Mr Jones said. "It provides foster living relief to families, making it easier for them to make that choice between working extra hours, and putting their children in care if that meets their needs and it also creates an economic benefit for every employer in town, they're crying out for more staff, including early childhood education."
A shortage of staff and other pressures is causing some early childhood providers to close in the Illawarra, and others have waitlists that go on for months.
Amanda Archer, executive lead children's services at Big Fat Smile said spaces were limited across the provider's centres.
"Utilisation across our services is high," she said. "And there's a need to get more staff to be able to meet the demand."
While the subsidy will flow through to parents, Ms Archer said the sector was calling out for funding to attract and retain staff.
"I would love to see funding that's tied to quality educators, so that means tied to above award conditions and tied to high qualifications and upskilling of educators."
Mr Jones said the $4.6 billion package was the largest increase in funding in decades and the government was supporting the sector through new quality standards to ensure more qualified and better educated staff.
