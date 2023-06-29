Illawarra Mercury
Child care subsidy arrives as Illawarra waitlists blow out

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 29 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:36pm
Assistant Treasurer and Member for Whitlam Stephen Jones visits Big Fat Smile Shellharbour. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Assistant Treasurer and Member for Whitlam Stephen Jones visits Big Fat Smile Shellharbour. Picture by Sylvia Liber

From July 1, Illawarra families will receive increases to their childcare subsidies, as part of changes legislated by the Albanese government last year, but with centres reporting lengthy waitlists and families already hit by the rising cost of living, the benefits may be small in scale.

