NDIS workers' wage theft turns off potential staff, says union at Dapto rally

Hundreds of disability support workers campaigned for workplace reforms at Dapto on Thursday in the hope of improving the ever-expanding National Disability Insurance Scheme.
With the NDIS celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the Australian Services Union (ASU) believes change is overdue and rallied workers to share their concerns at the Ribbonwood Centre rally.
One disability sector worker, Maree (who didn't want her surname used), believes for the NDIS to work at its potential, it needs to improve workforce conditions.
"So it achieves its objective, we really need to enhance it," she said.
"Extra funding will make it work better and much of that needs to make sure the sector attracts good workers and we retain them."
Union boss Angus McFarland told the crowd the sector has one of the highest attrition rates in Australia with up to a quarter of workers leaving each year.
"We recognise the scheme has been life-changing for people with disabilities. But to guarantee a sustainable NDIS for decades to come, more must be done to attract and retain a robust workforce," ASU NSW & ACT secretary Mr McFarland said.
Then there's the added complication of wage theft, too.
"Wage theft in the disability support sector is rampant," Mr McFarland said. "It's bad for workers and is ripping off people with disability at the same time."
It's a situation longtime sector worker Maree has witnessed.
"The difference between when I started and now is that people come in untrained with no experience - and there's no funding to give them any training.
"When I started 24 years ago ... you got trained, you had formal training, the organisations had funding for that.
"Now, people are just going in green. They really just have to learn on the job and if they want to train, they do it in their own time with their own funds."
According to the union, two relatively simple measures will make a significant difference - a portable leave and entitlement scheme plus more training opportunities.
After rallies in Sydney and Goulburn earlier this week, the push for action heads to Canberra on Thursday.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
