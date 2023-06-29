Wests Illawarra have sounded a warning to premiers Albion Park after their 5-2 win over University in Round 12 of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league last Sunday at the University ground.
At Unanderra, Park reiterated their intention of keeping the title with a 10-0 thumping of Dapto and the two teams will square it off this Sunday at the Illawarra Hockey centre.
Wests captain Elliot Ashby and a veteran of 320 first grade caps was pleased with the result saying it was a close game and missing a few key players Tom Miotto and Jack Rowe on a week's suspension.
"Our second graders backing up did a great job and played our best hockey once we made a couple of positional changes, moving Jimmy Riddell into the midfield," Ashby said.
"Focus is now on the Park. Our defence will definitely be the key. Limiting their short corners will go a long way to helping us win."
In a competitive first half with scores locked at 2-2, the Devils scored through Tom Dolby from a drag flick and Michael Arthur before the Students levelled from a drag flick by Zac McGregor and Heath Ogilvie.
Wests hit the front in the last five minutes of the game with three quick goals from Ashby, Dolby and Abe Unicomb for a final 5-2 score.
University captain-coach Callum Mackay is confident his team will bounce back and challenge the top two teams.
"Once we get a consistent side on the field and all rep duties are over, I'm confident we can play the right type of hockey to challenge both Park and Uni who are quality opponents who deserve the success they have had thus far this season," Mackay said.
Christian Halyard returned from injury to hit four goals past Dapto in their 10-0 win. Brady Anderson scored a hat-trick and singles from Jack Hayes, Scott Govers and Josh Mayo completed the tally.
In Round 13 of the women's league, Park continued their domination over Wests Illawarra outplaying them 7-0 with Emma McLeish scoring a brace and other goals from Kelsey Hughes, Charlee Buckman, Cherie and Montana Marsh and Natalie White-Muik.
Wests coach Bianca Broadhurst felt the scoreline didn't reflect the pace of the overall game with Park capitalising on their chances whereas Wests missed opportunities they created in attack.
In other games, University beat Railway Greys 4-0 with a brace from Bianca Klein and singles from Lucinda and Hannah Preeo. Fairy Meadow settled for a 4-4 draw against Figtree Unanderra.
