An alleged drug kingpin accused of supplying GHB, meth, cocaine and a variety of firearms from his Oak Flats unit will remain behind bars following an eight-month long investigation.
James Strickland, 50, did not apply for bail when he faced Wollongong Local Court on Thursday after his arrest in Haywards Bay.
He is yet to enter pleas to 72 serious charges, including 48 counts of supply prohibited drugs, eight counts of supplying a prohibited firearm to unauthorised person, and knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group.
Three of his alleged associates, Angela Smith-Wilson, 30, Alyanna Brookes, 24, and Anastasios Calligas, 31, also applied for their release, while Brett Bennett, 24, is expected to do so on Friday.
Strike Force Yirak detectives swooped on the five after a taskforce was established in November last year to investigate the supply of methamphetamine and gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) in the Illawarra.
Investigators used phone taps and physical surveillance to monitor Strickland - who appeared to display wealth with no legitimate form of income - to gather evidence about his alleged homestyle operation.
Police will allege Strickland supplied methamphetamine, GHB, cannabis, cocaine, MDMA, ketamine - as well as a swathe of illegal weapons including semi-automatic rifles and a cross bow - on an ongoing basis from his home between November 1 last year and June 28.
It's alleged Strickland had upwards of 40 customers spanning multiple regions from Wollongong, Lake Illawarra, Nowra, Sanctuary Point and Tumut.
The 50-year-old allegedly had younger associates working below him.
Calligas, 31, who was refused bail at Sutherland Local Court, is accused of being an upline supplier in the operation. He faces 38 charges, including 31 counts of supplying a prohibited drug.
Meanwhile Calligas' partner Brookes, 24, is accused of being involved in the supply of $200,000 worth of drugs and guns.
Herself and Bennett was arrested in Oak Flats on Thursday after detectives pulled over the vehicle she was driving, with meth, MDMA, ketamine, cocaine and GHB seized.
Defence lawyer Ahmed Dib argued Brookes was merely the driver in the operation, with no electronic recordings showing she had engaged in supply.
However police prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob argued Brookes was seen carrying a backpack with 10 kilograms of cocaine inside.
Brookes was allowed on bail subject to stringent conditions, including reporting daily to Penrith police station, to not go near or contact any co-accused, to not apply for travel documents, to possess one mobile phone, and to forfeit $10,000 as a surety.
Smith-Wilson - arrested at an Oak Flats about midday - was refused bail.
Strickland, Brookes, and Smith-Wilson will return to Wollongong Local Court in August, while Calligas' matter is listed at a Sydney court.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
