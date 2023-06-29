Wait, Glad's lawyers are poring over the ICAC report, we're not done yet

After two years, reports, inquiries and questions galore it has come to pass - another scalp from the state's top job for the Independent Commissioner Against Corruption.
Sad, really. But good at the same time.
In case you have occupied a parallel universe for much of the day, former NSW Premier Premier Gladys Berejiklian and her former squeeze, onetime Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire, have been found to have "engaged in serious corrupt conduct" after a two-year long ICAC inquiry.
Ms Berejiklian's corrupt conduct involved her breaching public trust in 2016 and 2017 when grants were given to the Australian Clay Target Association, based in Mr Maguire's electorate. The problem was no-one knew of the then premier's close personal relationship with Mr Maguire.
The report also said Ms Berejiklian should have piped up about her suspicions over Mr Maguire's activities.
But, on the scale of criminality, the report decided against recommending any criminal charges for Ms Berejiklian.
Mr Maguire may not escape that lightly. But ICAC is yet to determine if it will ask prosecutors whether a criminal case should be pursued against the onetime MP.
Ms Berejiklian did pipe up today though.
"Serving the people of NSW was an honour and privilege," she said. "At all times I have worked my hardest in the public interest. Nothing in this report demonstrates otherwise.
"Thank you to members of the public for their incredible support. This will sustain me always. The report is currently being examined by my legal team."
Of course it is. Sigh.
It's messy and the aftershocks will continue to reverberate for, oh, who knows - not long enough to make a difference to too many behaviours if history is anything to go by.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
