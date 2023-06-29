Blue Haven Bonaira a drag on Kiama council's bottom line

The bottom line for Kiama Municipal Council will remain in the negative until it can offload the Blue Haven Bonaira aged care facility.
That information is contained in a suite of documents - including the council's delivery program and operational plan for the coming financial year - that were passed unanimously by councillors at Thursday's extraordinary meeting.
"The consolidated results before capital grants and contributions show a surplus of $18.5 million, primarily due to a forecasted gain on the sale of assets ($31.2 million)," the papers stated.
"Excluding the gain on the sale of assets, the 2023/24 budget results in a deficit of $12.6 million.
"Overall, the next year's budget demonstrates that the council will continue to generate a deficit until the Bonaira site and operations are sold and other operational efficiencies are achieved."
The documents also predict a balanced budget by the 2026-27 financial year.
The council's delivery program as part of a "pared-down budget" plans for $13.9 million worth of capital works in the next financial year, mainly funded by grants and other reserves.
This includes $972,000 on new roads and cycleways, $45,000 on new and existing parks and reserves and $225,000 on renewal of council's holiday parks.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.