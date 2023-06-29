Dismal Dragons blown away by red-hot Sharks

St George Illawarra's 2023 campaign has hit a new low, with the Dragons blown off the paddock 52-16 by the Sharks on Thursday night.
It was always going to be an 'all eyes on Ben Hunt' type evening given the drama that played out around the wantaway skipper's future this week.
It proved a pretty dull watch given the skipper didn't run the ball in the first half. For Super Coach devotees, the 33-year-old had 13 points at the break.
The fact Jayden Sullivan was the only player with less was an illustration of how tough the night became for the visiting play-makers, with the Dragons starved of the ball and enjoying just 37 per cent possession through 80 minutes.
Sullivan had more than enough to occupy him without the ball on a new-look left edge, with Tautau Moga coming onto the wing and Mat Feagai moving into the centres in the absence of Moses Suli (HIA protocols).
The Sharks sensed the vulnerability, with six of their nine tries coming down that edge. Nicho Hynes and Briton Nikora both strolled through untouched through that channel in the opening stanza, while Feagai virtually gifted Jesse Ramien a try in not contesting a lofted kick from Matt Moylan eight minutes before halftime.
It was one of three tries in the 15 minutes before the break that took the game away from the visitors, who were leading 10-6 through 25 minutes only to finish with a whimper.
"Obviously we lost Suls (Suli) there with a concussion last week and he's a big part of our left edge," interim coach Ryan Carr said post-game.
"I thought Matty did a good job for having his first go there for us, Tau (Moga) had to come in and do a job. Murders (Ben Murdoch-Masila) come in for Birdy (Jack Bird) there so it was a completely new edge.
"We were definitely right in the game when we scored there early in the second half and brought it back to 24-16.
"I thought we were really brave for long periods there, we had 39 per cent of the ball in the first half, I think we ended up making 150 more tackles.
"You give any NRL team 60 play-the-balls inside your 20, I reckon there's gonna be some points scored."
Carr couldn't hide his frustration with those numbers, not the first time this season he's questioned whether his side got a fair shake from the whistleblowers.
"It's definitely not one moment," Carr said.
"The six-to-go's at 7-1... that's going to make it hard for you too, isn't it? I'll have to go back and have a look at it, but I just couldn't visually see that we were that much worse [than them].
"It's hard enough to play this team here at home when they've got pretty much their full strength team out there.
"There's a lot of influential factors that come into the reason that we had to defend 60 play-the-balls inside our 20."
An 80-metre solo try from Sloan was the lone bright spot for the Dragons in the second stanza, with the Sharks ultimately running in five more tries to see the Dragons concede 50 points for the first time this season.
It was a forgettable end to a week in which the club dug its heels in over Hunt's request for an immediate release.
No doubt a performance that saw him finish with one run for five metres will only see the scrutiny heighten in coming weeks, and lead to questions over whether him seeing out the season is tenable.
He did throw a neat cut-out pass that led to Moga's 21st minute try, but it was prohibitively uphill for his side from there.
Having previously shown signs of life under the interim coach, the Dragons have now conceded 100 points in their last two outings.
With Hunt's discontent plain in those two performances, Carr faces a huge task as a rookie head coach to keep the wheels on over the remainder of the season.
"It's definitely a concern but last week I questioned our attitude," Carr said.
"Tonight, I definitely didn't question our attitude. I thought we were quite brave there for long periods of that game, defending our try-line.
"Just before halftime there, we defended five or six sets back to back to back and they got one just before [the siren] which is a bit disheartening.
"They played a good game of footy. We got done on execution tonight, not effort, not attitude. We got beat on execution."
It started well, with an incomplete set first up from the hosts opening the door for Mikaeke Ravalawa to bulldoze his way across from close range.
Zac Lomax nailed the sideline conversion for a 6-0 lead that proved momentary, Hynes hitting back through the Dragons new-look left edge defence off a deft short ball from Matt Moylan.
Mulitalo looked certain to add to the tally next time up the park only to be denied by a desperate effort from Sloan in cover, with Dale Finucane placed on report for a lifting tackle on Lawrie minutes later.
Moga crossed in the corner off an offload from Sloan before the ensuing set was out. Lomax's conversion attempt was waved away, leaving the margin at four through 22 minutes.
The Dragons left edge defence continued its rough night, with Nikora strolling through untouched over the same blade of grass as Hynes 17 minutes earlier.
Hynes successful conversion gave the hosts their first lead, 12-10, 13 minutes before the break.
It looked like catching practice when Ramien plucked a Moylan kick out of the air seven minutes later, with Feagai not contesting the lofted ball in his own in-goal..
Tom Hazelton barged across just moments before halftime, with the margin ballooning to to 14 with Hynes' conversion.
There were signs of life when Sloan slipped through on his own 20 and raced 80 metres to score his side's third try 11 minutes after the resumption.
Lomax converted the solo effort to bring the margin back to eight, but it was short-lived, with an eyes-up ball from Moylan catching the Dragons out on a short side though Mulitalo.
Kennedy strolled through on the opposite side four minutes later, with Siosifa Talakai, Mulitalo and Nikora getting over before time ran out.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
