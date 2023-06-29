There were challenges but the annual Port Kembla lantern parade went ahead under drizzly skies on Wednesday.
As if the big parade is not demanding enough for organisers, there was the additional issue of a lengthy blackout in the lead-up to the evening's event.
But the canteen at Port Kembla Primary School was up for it. A generator was hired and the show - as well as the canteen's nibbles - went on.
Despite the unfavourable weather the parade of 200 people, complete with unique lanterns created by the primary school community, wound their way from Coomaditchie Lagoon to the school.
The team from Our Community Project organised the event and gave a shoutout to NSW Police, Fire and Rescue NSW and everyone who made the evening such a success.
