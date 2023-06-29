Illawarra Mercury
Port Kembla's 2023 lantern parade sweeps its way through the challenges

By Newsroom
June 30 2023 - 6:00am
Preparing for the 2023 Port Kembla Lantern Parade. Picture by Kelly Ryan.
There were challenges but the annual Port Kembla lantern parade went ahead under drizzly skies on Wednesday.

