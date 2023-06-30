Trucks more than 30 metres long are set to travel into the Illawarra 24 hours a day as part of an approved ethanol plant at Port Kembla.
The Manildra plant was approved in mid-June by the NSW Planning Department, under Planning Minister and Wollongong MP Paul Scully.
The $40 million ethanol storage facility will include six tanks and pipelines allowing the product to be loaded directly onto the ship.
The ethanol will come from Manildra's Bomaderry plant - a sizeable portion of it by road.
According to a transport study lodged by Manildra, the bulk of the road transport will be via a-double trucks which are 32 metres long and carry 74,000 litres of ethanol in their tankers.
An average of 3380 trucks a year will head to Port Kembla 24 hours a day, seven days a week - including public holidays.
Planning document stated this approach "is essential to make this proposal economically viable".
Manildra is already transporting ethanol by road along the Princes Motorway to Port Botany where it is stored.
With limited land available at Port Botany, building a storage facility at Port Kembla became a better option. Also, planning documents noted the road distance between the Bomaderry plant and Port Botany is 155 kilometres compared to approximately 65 kilometres to Port Kembla.
"The subject site would comprise a reduced road transportation distance from Bomaderry for shipments, as all shipping is currently undertaken from Port Botany," the environmental impact statement read.
"Thereby reducing the potential greenhouse gasses emitted from tankers through the transportation process and reducing the potential population impacted by the transportation of a dangerous good."
The change would be that rather than travelling to Sydney, the trucks will leave the motorway at Unanderra and travel east along Five Islands Road until turning left at Darcy Road, Port Kembla.
A second route - north along Shellharbour Road and over the Windang Bridge - was rejected due to the greater risk of any potential ethanol spills injuring people or leaking into Lake Illawarra.
Choosing rail over road for the ethanol transportation - given Port Kembla has a more direct rail link than Port Botany - was dismissed.
"Rail paths to Bomaderry are allocated to rail operators by Sydney Trains, which is a NSW Government department," Manildra said in its response to public submissions.
"Manildra's rail operator has been allocated 14 rail paths to Bomaderry, which are fully utilised. The main line network owner (Sydney Trains) is adamant that no further rail paths are available due to the requirements of the passenger service which operates between Kiama and Bomaderry on a frequent operational schedule."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
