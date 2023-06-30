Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Thousands of trucks to deliver ethanol to Manildra's new storage facility at Port Kembla

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 30 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two routes were available for large trucks carrying ethanol from Bomaderry to Port Kembla - option one was chosen as the safer of the two.
Two routes were available for large trucks carrying ethanol from Bomaderry to Port Kembla - option one was chosen as the safer of the two.

Trucks more than 30 metres long are set to travel into the Illawarra 24 hours a day as part of an approved ethanol plant at Port Kembla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.