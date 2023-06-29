Rail passengers will face extensive interruptions on the weekend during planned trackwork on the South Coast and Illawarra lines.
Buses will replace South Coast Line trains between Dapto and Central, and Port Kembla and Wollongong.
Trains will continue to run to a changed timetable between Bomaderry and Kiama, and Kiama and Dapto.
On the T4 Illawarra Line, buses will replace trains between Cronulla, Waterfall and Central. Some buses will start and end at Redfern or Sydenham.
Passengers wishing to travel to T8 Airport and South Line stations should change at Central or catch a bus.
Works will involve 1650 crew working on 274 sites along 105 kilometres of track.
"This work has been scheduled to take advantage of the school holiday period when fewer passengers travel on the network," Transport for NSW said in a statement.
"Rail passengers are advised to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time as Rail Repair Plan trackwork."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
