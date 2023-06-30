Man jailed for botched Hollywood-style chase through Warrawong storage unit

A Mount Warrigal man who was disqualified from driving for the next decade went to great lengths to avoid police when caught behind the wheel of a stolen BMW.
But Matthew Anshaw completely botched his Hollywood-style escape at a Warrawong storage unit, crashing into two pillars and a police car - injuring an officer in the process.
The 36-year-old was sentenced for his reckless crimes at Wollongong Local Court on Friday.
In the early hours of October 25 last year, police found Anshaw asleep in the drivers seat of a BMW 3 series sedan, stopped on the edge of bushland on Reddall Parade in Lake Illawarra.
He disclosed he was disqualified from driving from 2033 and explained he had a "micro-sleep" which caused him to lose control and spin off the road.
Police then tested Anshaw for alcohol and drugs, to which he returned a positive result for methylampetamine.
Two days later, a drug-fuelled Anshaw was busted behind the wheel again - this time inside at Kennards Self Storage on Shellharbour Road, Warrawong.
Anshaw was driving the same BMW when police got out of their car and told him to stop, before Anshaw harshly reversed away, kicking off a high-speed chase through the facility.
Trying to reverse his vehicle with a "J" turn, Anshaw lost control and collided with metal pillars in the carport.
This destroyed the pillars and left "a visibly shook" Anshaw with a flat tyre.
Detectives then attempted to block Anshaw with a police Hyundai 4WD however he sped up and charged into the front of the police car.
Continuing in reverse, Anshaw collided with another pillar and the same police car, before racing towards the front gates.
There, an unmarked NSW police car and a motorcycle were set to block Anshaw's escape, however Anshaw didn't slow down and smashed into the police car, causing injuries to the officer inside's elbow.
Later, after colliding with a storage unit, Anshaw ditched the BMW and fled on foot.
Police stopped him at gunpoint and directed him to the ground, however when he refused to comply four officers wrestled him to the ground and handcuffed him.
A search of the BMW and a storage unit unearthed a taser, a loaded black Glock ball bearing pistol, a black berette style gel blaster, multiple number plates altered with black texta and 10ml of testosterone and 19 ml of nandralone - a type of steroid.
Anshaw subsequently pleaded guilty to ten charges related to the two incidents, including police pursuit not stopping while driving dangerously, driving while disqualified and using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.
In court, defence lawyer Ron Davis said Anshaw's behaviour could be explained by his meth addiction, which was at its highest at the time of the pursuit.
Mr Davis added Anshaw's early guilty pleas reflected his contrition and remorse, and that he had struggled significantly in custody, most recently being bashed by three men and suffering head injuries as a result.
The testosterone was strictly for his own personal use, the lawyer said.
Magistrate Michael Ong lambasted Anshaw's "absolutely appalling" behaviour and said it was the highest version for this type of offending.
The magistrate added Anshaw's level of disregard for public safety meant jail was the only option.
He copped four years behind bars, with a non-parole period of three years, backdated to October last year.
A severity appeal has been lodged to the court.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.