Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Illawarra's economy weathering interest rate storm but more hikes coming

By Alex Frino
July 1 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra building approvals are at record levels. For the financial year to April this year, they have broken through the $1 billion barrier.
Illawarra building approvals are at record levels. For the financial year to April this year, they have broken through the $1 billion barrier.

It's hard to believe that it's a little over 12 months ago that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) increased interest rates for the first time in roughly 12 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.