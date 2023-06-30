It's hard to believe that it's a little over 12 months ago that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) increased interest rates for the first time in roughly 12 years.
The first hike came in May last year when the cash rate was virtually zero per cent. Over the last 13 months, we have seen 12 interest rate hikes that have moved the cash rate to a whopping 4.10 per cent. These are the sharpest and largest interest rate hikes we have seen since at least 1990 ... when I was an undergraduate economics student at the University of Wollongong.
The RBA's target, of course, is inflation, with a mandate to use this very blunt instrument called the cash rate to try and keep inflation within a two to three per cent range.
It was interesting to see all of the media reports announcing the "good" news on Wednesday this week - that inflation was running at 5.6 per cent. The good news - inflation fell. The bad news - inflation is still nowhere near the two to three per cent range that the RBA is charged with keeping.
Can we expect more interest rate hikes? Yes, I am afraid so.
Monetary policy theory says that if you increase interest rates, you will dampen people's demand for goods and services, and in turn this will reduce the pressure on prices of goods and services.
However, it's not just inflation that is the victim of interest rate policy. By driving down demand for goods and services, you also drive down business activity and employment. If the RBA pushes too hard, it will send the economy into recession.
By driving up interest rates, the RBA also drives down real estate prices which damages household wealth. Remember, the home is the biggest component of people's wealth - rather than shares, bonds or savings accounts.
Let's see how the Illawarra economy is weathering the interest rate storm:
According to the latest Illawarra data from Corelogic, interest rate hikes started to "bite" Illawarra real estate prices in May last year when the RBA first increased interest rates. The impact was immediate, and the region's real estate prices fell 10 months in a row. The total fall in house prices from May last year to February this year was a massive 13 per cent.
So the activity of the RBA destroyed household wealth by 13 per cent over the 10 months to February this year.
For the last three months real estate prices in the region have risen by about three per cent - clawing back some of the losses suffered over the last year.
But it's not all bad news. In March, April and May this year, real estate prices resumed their upward trajectory. In fact, for the last three months real estate prices in the region have risen by about three per cent - clawing back some of the losses suffered over the last year. What happens next will largely depend on what the RBA does with cash rates. With so many moving economic parts, it's difficult to predict what will happen to house prices.
There is more good news. Despite the best efforts of the RBA, employment in the region remains strong. While the unemployment rate in the region has oscillated between around two per cent and seven per cent over the last 24 months - it is still at the lower end of the range coming in at 2.6 percent last month. It is still amongst the lowest rates that we have seen in decades.
It's still difficult to get hold of a tradie and I notice that there are a couple of pretty active cranes in Wollongong. These are good signs (perhaps not if you have a plumbing or electrical emergency). Building approvals remain one of the strongest leading indicators of what will happen to the economy in the future. What is approved for construction today will be built over the next 24 to 36 months.
Illawarra building approvals are at record levels. For the financial year to April this year, they have broken through the $1 billion barrier. More importantly, they are at their highest levels over the same period in the last five years. All these signs suggest that the region's construction sector is robust and will remain so for at least a little while longer.
So, all in all, the Illawarra economy is sailing reasonably well despite the tough interest rate environment. Real estate prices are moving up again, employment has remained strong and building approvals seem to suggest that this will continue for some time. With interest rate rises expected over the next little while, let's hope that the Illawarra economy remains robust.
