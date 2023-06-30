Their last-start drama-filled win over Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs will count for little if Kiama Knights fail to perform against the Stingrays of Shellharbour on Sunday.
So said coach Marc Laird ahead of the Knights washed-out catch-up game at Flinders Field.
Kiama broke a four-game losing streak when they held tough to hold-off a fast-finishing Bulldogs 28-26 last Sunday.
Laird was happy to secure Kiama's fourth win of the season but said it was imperative now for his team to string a few wins together to have any chance of making the Group Seven rugby league finals this season.
"It was definitely good to get a win last week," he said.
"We made it hard for ourselves in that second half but I thought our first half was pretty good. We were leading 28-4 at one stage. We hung in there, which is the main thing. Now we are looking forward to getting stuck in this weekend."
Laird was hopeful the win, which came after a poor performance against Shellharbour Sharks, would kick-start a run of wins for Kiama.
"That game against Shellharbour was pretty much a write-off as far as I'm concerned," he said.
"We had no effort, no energy and they're a really good team and they put us to the sword. But to bounce back like we did last week was really good, we just have to make sure it's not a one-off, we got to keep building if we want to have any chance of making the semis at the end of the year."
Laird said getting the fundamentals right would help the Knights topple a 'very good' Stingrays side.
"I say all the time, footy is a simple game when you break it down. We just have to make sure we complete high because they've got some big forwards and we don't want to be giving them any possession and obviously our defence has to improve a great deal," he said.
"We've been fairly ordinary with that aspect of our game for probably four or five weeks. We need to tackle hard and hold onto the ball as much as we can."
The Stingrays can join the Gerringong Lions on top of the table with a win over the Knights.
More importantly the Stingrays are looking to bounce back after losing to the Lions last-start.
Stingrays player-coach Tom Warner said while it was disappointing to lose, his team learned some valuable lessons against Gerringong.
"We had a disappointing start and poor discipline towards the end really hurt us badly last week. But we definitely had our opportunities to win the game, which was good," Warner said.
"Like I was saying to the guys at training last night, we win on Sunday and we're a chance of not only joining Gerringong on top of the table but going outright first on for and against if we have a good enough win against Kiama."
Like a lot of other teams in the competition, the Stingrays have had a bad patch with injuries in recent weeks.
Warner though was excited that star Taioalo Vaivai was returning from injury for the Knights clash.
"We welcome Junior back this week, which is fantastic. On his day he's probably the best player in the comp," he said.
"Junior is an influential player and to get him back six weeks before finals is massive for us.
"Hopefully we can stay injury-free and start building towards semi-final football."
Warner expects a Kiama side which has also struggled with injuries to key players, to test his side on Sunday.
"They were very good against Milton. We played the Bulldogs a couple of weeks ago and they really tested us.
"Kiama did very well against them and showed they are starting to turn the tide. They've got some good players. I expect a tough hit-out on Sunday."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
