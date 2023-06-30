Once upon a time, you made sure you weren't on the road at Port Kembla when the steelworks' whistle blew.
The story goes that, for the unlucky souls not paying attention to the clock, the change of shift at the steelworks would see them caught up in the congestion of steelworkers heading home.
Throughout the post-war years and up to the 1970s, more than 20,000 people worked in the then BHP steelworks - it was an era where Wollongong's "steel town" nickname was born.
The place was booming, so much so that in 1947 some in Port Kembla made a push to be considered a local government area rather than being lumped in with Wollongong.
There were so many workers arriving that buses met the arriving workers at Cringila station and drove them around the steelworks.
The old footbridge over Five Islands Road would be chock full of workers from nearby Cringila - one of the suburbs effectively created by migrant steelworkers - crossing over to start their shift.
It wasn't hard to get work at the steelworks - people basically walked up to the front door and asked for a job.
As long as you were male - women had to battle the Big Australian for the right to work in the steelworks.
And with so many "new Australians", as they were called back then, working along side those born and bred in Wollongong, a shorthand of whistles and gestures were employed to get over the language barrier.
Until the 1980s and the recession came along, a job at the steelworks really was a job for life.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
