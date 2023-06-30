Woonona Shamrocks have welcomed the return of outside centre Oscar Watson for their clash against Kiama Cows at Ocean Park on Saturday.
Watson and inspirational skipper Jesse Parahi pulled out on game-day in the Shamrocks' last-start 22-20 victory over University.
Parahi is still nursing a knee injury and won't be rushed back in but Shamrocks coach Damien Trevillion is happy to have the talented Watson back for the clash against Kiama.
The coach is expecting another tough contest against the third-placed Kiama outfit, who head into the clash looking to bounce back to the winners' circle after a last-start loss to Tech Waratahs.
"There wasn't much in it when we played them in round one," Trevillion said.
"We had an opportunity to win with a quarter of the game to go and we let it slip.
"Since then they've had some big ins with the lock slash second rower [Jack Hobbs] coming in from Vikings. The Illawarra side also featured a host of Kiama players, so yes, we are preparing for a tough match."
Trevillion said the gap between the third-placed Kiama and the seventh-placed Shamrocks was starting to open up, so it was important to beat teams fighting for those positions.
He added his team was 100 per cent still aiming to make the finals this season.
"We're looking forward to a tough match. Our forwards will have to match their forwards with intensity and intent," Trevillion said.
"We've got a really good young team that are learning on the run, so to speak, and learning what playing first grade is all about.
"I have every confidence in our playing group that they'll continue to grow and we need to aspire for finals footy, it gives us something to look forward to.
"We are aware that we have to beat the teams around us that's what it comes down to. So Kiama, while they're well and truly third, it will give us a good indication of if we do make finals, can we compete? So it's an important match for us."
Meantime some 80 kilometres away reigning Illawarra District Rugby Union premiers Shoalhaven will be gunning for their 10th straight win when they host a injury-hit Bowral outfit which forfeited its last game.
Elsewhere on Saturday Tech Tahs hosts Camden and University play Campbelltown.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
