Two miners are lucky to have escaped unscathed after a large flame exploded in their faces underground at the Russell Vale Colliery last month.
The Mercury understands that as a result of an investigation, Wollongong Resources is standing down up to 40 per cent of its 160-person workforce at the mine - potentially leaving roughly 60 workers out of a job.
About 3.20am on May 27, a crew was working underground at the coal mine when the mining machinery punctured a borehole that was being used to extract methane from underground.
The methane escaped from the six-inch wide borehole and burst into flames, knocking the two miners closest to the explosion to the ground.
The flame spread out from the initial source towards the workers and over the mining machinery.
The fire continued to burn in the roof of the underground tunnel as the workers cut the power to the machinery before water was used to extinguish the flame.
All this occurred in about 30 seconds.
Mining and Energy Union south-western district secretary Andy Davey said the miners very nearly could have lost their lives.
"We're very lucky that it wasn't catastrophic," he said.
Normally, miners would be aware of where these boreholes are in areas that are being mined, Mr Davey said.
Prior to a miner being able to extract raw materials, highly flammable gases such as methane have to be extracted from underground - to avoid instances such as this - through boreholes.
When miners go into an area with active boreholes, these are turned off.
"When you start the shift, the monitor driver will always go to the permit to mine to ensure that the permit is one up to date and two he gets to see what boreholes are coming up, and if they are going to intersect any then him or the deputy will ensure that if they're about to intersect a hole, they will ensure the hole is turned off of suction from where it's being drained from," Mr Davey said.
In this instance, the suction was not turned off.
"If the cherries had of lined up, it could have been catastrophic," Mr Davey said.
"It knocked two blokes to the ground, the pressure that came out at the same time. It has scared a lot of people there."
After the incident, the NSW Resources Regulator has instituted a number of safety measures to prevent an incident such as this occurring again, including prohibiting cutting in that area, as well as going over the policies and procedures of the company that operates the mine, Wollongong Resources.
"The resources regulator has done a tremendous job in what they have done, what they have put into play, to make it safer for our members," Mr Davey said.
The Mercury understands that as a result of this investigation, Wollongong Resources is standing down up to 40 per cent of its 160-person workforce at the mine - potentially leaving roughly 60 workers out of a job.
Whether the cuts will come from the permanent workforce or casual staff is not yet known but it is believed that the review will take multiple months and it will not be until September that the mine will re-open at full capacity.
Workers are reportedly being told of this today.
Member for Keira Ryan Park said the job losses was "distressing" news.
I am urgently seeking a briefing from the company, he said.
"All workers have the right to a safe work place."
Comment has been sought from Wollongong Resources.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.