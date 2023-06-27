Illawarra Mercury
The Kosciuszko Sweepstakes tickets on sale from July 1

Updated June 30 2023 - 3:05pm, first published June 27 2023 - 12:48pm
The Kosciuszko is the world's richest race for country-trained gallopers. Picture by Morgan Hancock
Tickets go on sale from July 1 to share in $2 million prizemoney for The Kosciuszko Sweepstakes, an integral part of the world's richest race for country-trained gallopers.

