FREE: Live stream Saturday's Mojo Homes Cup clash between Thirroul and Wests

The Illawarra Mercury will be be bringing you BarTV's stream of the Illawarra Rugby League match of the round - Wests v De La Salle, Saturday at 3pm.
Thirroul v Wests - Gibson Park
A clash that never disappoints. Thirroul will enjoy the rare opportunity to play back-to-back games at Gibbo, and will no doubt be smarting after letting a 16-6 halftime lead slip against Collegians last week.
After a scoreless second 40, the Butchers will need to find another gear over the full distance to hand Wests their first loss of the season. The Devils have been tracking nicely, nursing a heavy injury toll without it costing them in the win-loss column.
Coach Pete McLeod sets a famously high bar when it comes to his side's performances and they may need to meet it to get past Thirroul at home.
De La Salle v Collegians - Captain Cook Oval
After conceding a combined 80 points in consecutive losses heading in, De La very nearly had their pants pulled down at home when they trailed Dapto 20-12 with 14 minutes left last week.
Some class plays from individuals got them home, but Luke Manahan will know if the penny has truly dropped for his side when it hosts Collegians this week.
Collies produced their best, and certainly grittiest, half of footy to beat Thirroul last week, posting 20 unanswered points in the second half to get over a top-four rival for the first time in a while.
It also saw them leapfrog De La into second spot, adding spice to Saturday's showdown.
Dapto v Corrimal - Dapto Showground
Dapto have a positive for-and-against over first halves this season, have scored first in six of eight games and led at halftime in five. It's difficult to fathom that a footy team that good has only one win this season.
A costly three-try lapse, two directly from restarts, cost them big against De La last week and the Canaries will be looking to atone against Corrimal this week.
The win-less Cougars will have some atoning to do, with a heavy loss to the Canaries in Magic Round their only truly bad performance this season. With both sides desperate for a win, this'll be a cracker.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.