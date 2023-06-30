Illawarra League: Wests out to keep wins coming against arch-rivals Thirroul

'Next man up mentality' is a well-worn rugby league cliche, but Wests continue to put it to practical use in an unbeaten start to the season the Devils are looking to continue against Thirroul this week.
Pete McLeod's side 'suffered' a draw in round two, the closest they've come to defeat despite nursing a heavy injury toll that's rarely seen him put his top 17 on the park.
It proved very much the case against Corrimal last week, with the likes Hamish McLaurin, Ethan Cliff, Sam Dwyer and Brock Sepuleveda all making the most of call-ups in a 38-8 win over Corrimal.
Five-eighth McLaurin steered his edge in the absence of skipper and regular No. 6 Mitch Porter and said the club's younger brigade are embracing a simple 'stay ready' philosophy.
"It's next man up mentality, you can't be upset about it," McLaurin said.
"You've just got to wait for your time. You've got a lot of great players in front of you so, when you get there, you've just got to do your job. You don't have to go out there and light the world on fire.
"As long as you're doing your job, everyone, the whole collective 17 players, should do their job. That's how we get wins.
"We've got a very strong squad there and when you play in great teams you have great squads. I think we've probably turned over nearly 30 players already and not even halfway through the year.
"We still haven't dropped a game and that's our quality of side at the moment. When I get my opportunities I'm grateful for them and hopefully I'm putting my best foot forward to keep getting opportunities."
The youthful Devils took care of business against the Cougars, but the 38-8 scoreline didn't tell the story of a tough grind to get home. It was pleasing to keep the winning streak going, but McLaurin said his side has a long way to go to hit it's mark.
"It was scrappy here and there but it's always good to get a win," McLaurin said.
"[Corrimal] are a big side, they're probably one of the bigger sides in the comp, and you give them a sniff and they'll take it every time. We knew that and we didn't polish off some of our stuff that we should have polished off.
"We just kept on plugging away. We knew they were going to stay in there because they're a quality team too, but we just stick at what we know and stick at what works.
"It was a good win in the end. There's a lot of confidence, but there's a lot of chat about being better. What we're putting up at the moment is not good enough, and not to our standard.
"It is a good thing because, when you walk in the room and you're winning games but everyone's not happy with their performances, it means that everyone knows what we're capable of.
"Once we start hitting our straps we're going to be in for a good season."
There'll be no club more keen on halting the Devils unbeaten start than fierce rivals Thirroul, who'll host the Devils at Gibson Park a week after letting a 16-6 halftime lead slip to go down to Collegians 26-16 at the same venue.
McLaurin's aware it's one of the roughest road trips on offer.
"I haven't done it personally since I was a kid but I've heard a lot about playing at Gibson Park," McLaurin said.
"You cop a bit of stick and they lost to Collies on the weekend. It was a pretty tough loss for them and they're always going to be strong at home. We just need to go out there, be physical in the first 15-20 minutes, kick to the corners and we'll be in the game."
Elsewhere on Saturday, Collegians head north to take on De La Salle at Captain Cook Oval, while Dapto host Corrimal at Dapto Showground.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
