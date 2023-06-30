Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra League: Wests out to keep wins coming against arch-rivals Thirroul

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 30 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 12:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests haven't let a heavy injury toll cost them in the win-loss column this season. Picture by Anna Warr
Wests haven't let a heavy injury toll cost them in the win-loss column this season. Picture by Anna Warr

'Next man up mentality' is a well-worn rugby league cliche, but Wests continue to put it to practical use in an unbeaten start to the season the Devils are looking to continue against Thirroul this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.