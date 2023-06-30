A regulation that was designed to protect taxi operators in regional areas is now preventing one from operating in Kiama.
After Kiama Cabs chose to take up the compensation package available to taxi operators set up by the NSW government after the arrival of ride-share apps like Uber and close earlier this year, Kiama residents have been unable to get a cab at taxi ranks or hail one passing by.
To counter this, Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly has asked the Point to Point Commissioner - the body that regulates taxi, hire car and ride share operators - to change a rule that meant only taxis with certain number plates could operate in the local area.
"Our region has a significant elderly and disabled population who rely on taxis to access essential services including medical appointments and grocery shopping," Cr Reilly said.
"The local nightlife and some of our tourism offerings are also reliant on a taxi service, and businesses are suffering in its absence. There is also concern that this will lead to an increase in unsafe road use."
Cr Reilly has asked that regulations that prohibit the Illawarra Taxi Network from operating in Kiama be scrapped.
A spokesperson for the Point to Point Commissioner said Cr Reilly's letter was being considered.
"The Point to Point Transport Commissioner, Anthony Wing, thanks Kiama's Mayor, Neil Reilly, for his letter regarding the provision of taxi services in Kiama."
Since the operators of Kiama Cabs retired, Illawarra Taxi Network has operated a booked car service and was looking at running taxis for hailing and at taxi stands, but was unable to, Illawarra Taxi Network owner Mahamad Choubassi said.
"We don't know [the demand]," he said. "We can pick up and drop off but can't [operate a ride hailing service or from taxi ranks] because of the law."
Originally designed to tie taxi licence plates to a certain area, and stop taxi drivers from going to metropolitan areas where bookings are more lucrative, the restriction is now stopping a ride hailing service operating in Kiama.
However, as part of the NSW government's moves to liberalise the point to point sector, all restrictions on where taxis will be able to operate will extinguish from July 31, as part of the wider end of taxi licences around the state.
Member for Kiama Gareth Ward said residents could use Uber, but he would be taking the concerns of Kiama Mayor to the Transport Minister after the "bizarre" outcome of the regulations.
"Anyone can sign up and be an Uber driver, but you can't let taxis come into another area," he said.
"Uber is available in Kiama, and while it's not the same as taxis, if my 84 year old dad can use Uber, I suspect anyone can."
