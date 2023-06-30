'Bro talk': The inner workings of an alleged Oak Flats GHB, meth, gun ring

A mega drug and weapons trade with tentacles across the Illawarra, South Coast and Western regions had its nexus from an Oak Flats unit, with cops eyeing off the alleged ring leader's movements for eight months.
Lake Illawarra drug unit detectives a part of Strike Force Yirak swooped on James Strickland, 50, on Thursday, dismantling his alleged operation involving the sale of GHB, methamphetamine, cocaine, ketamine, MDMA and a swathe of firearms.
After evidence was collated through phone taps, CCTV, and physical surveillance, Strickland now faced 72 serious charges, including 48 counts of supply prohibited drugs and knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group.
He remains behind bars after he briefly appeared before Wollongong Local Court.
Investigators allege Strickland had in excess of 40 customers who contacted him on encrypted apps and asked to "drop in and see him" or "come up and see him" - code words for methamphetamine and GHB.
It's alleged Strickland's customers met him at his Reynolds Lane address, or Strickland would meet them elsewhere, carrying the illegal cargo in magnetic storage boxes hidden under his vehicle.
Strickland also allegedly enlisted the help of four runners to supply drugs on his behalf: Anastasios Calligas, 31, Angela Smith-Wilson, 30, Alyanna Brookes, 24, and Brett Bennett, 24.
Each fronted court on Thursday, with only Brookes being granted bail.
Investigators claim Strickland organised his network through a variety of encrypted apps - What's App, Signal, Threema, and Telegram - where he would message online dealers to order drugs to his house, and communicate with his alleged associates.
Calligas - who was identifiable by a "distinctive" birthmark on his head - was allegedly captured on surveillance multiple times with Strickland and was identified as one of his "main upline suppliers".
It's alleged Calligas used encrypted chats in a bid to avoid detection, using handles including 'Finesse' and 'Darkness' in a chat between himself and Strickland titled 'Bro Talk'.
Calligas, Bennett and Brookes were identified using multiple cars, three of which were registered to the business Nutrition Station, Marrickville.
Detectives began a series of controlled drug and firearm purchases in March from Strickland, Calligas, and Calligas' alleged runner, Bennett.
On April 12, investigators claim they saw Bennett working at Nutrition Station and the next day, saw him carrying a black man bag up to Calligas' Pyrmont.
There, Calligas allegedly supplied Bennett with five ounces of meth and one ounce of cocaine, with Bennett allegedly captured delivering the cargo to Strickland's address that day.
Later that day, Strickland was monitored supplying five ounces of meth for $26,000, one litre of GHB for $1,300, one ounce of cocaine for $8,200 and 10.75 grams of MDMA for no cost at his address.
About 10.25am on April 6, lovers Brookes and Calligas allegedly left their Pyrmont unit, with Brookes behind the wheel of Calligas' Audi and a black Nike backpack allegedly containing drugs in tow.
An hour later, Calligas was allegedly recorded supplying five ounces of meth and one ounce of cocaine to Strickland.
Strickland was then allegedly monitored peddling the meth for $26,000 as well as three litres of GHB for $3,900.
It's alleged Calligas supplied Bennett with two ounces of meth and one litre of GHB on May 3, with Bennett then on-supplying the drugs to Strickland that evening under Calligas' instruction.
On June 13, Bennett was allegedly recorded supplying three litres of GHB for $3,600, two ounces of cocaine for $25,500 and five ounces of meth for $14,000 to Strickland's unit.
Police arrested the five on June 28 after Bennett and Brookes made their was towards Wollongong, with Brookes driving one of Calligas' vehicles.
The pair were stopped on Central Avenue, Oak Flats with a search of the car allegedly unearthing 282 grams of methamphetamine, 290 grams of MDMA, 244 grams of ketamine, 175 grams of cocaine, and seven litres of GHB.
About half an hour later, police arrested Strickland in a car park in Haywards Bay. His home was raided shortly after, with 347 grams of meth, $35,000 multiple phones allegedly found inside.
Calligas was arrested at a Bexley North unit, with a subsequent raid of the address allegedly uncovering four litres of GHB, $6,500, 10 individual gram bags of a white powder believed to be cocaine, and multiple mobile phones.
On Thursday, Calligas - who faces 38 charges - was refused bail at Sutherland Local Court, while Strickland and Smith-Wilson's faced Wollongong Local Court and were also refused bail.
Brookes' release was granted, with Mr Dib arguing her role only extended to her being the driver.
Bennett made a bid for release which was denied on Friday. He is yet to enter pleas to 19 counts of supply prohibited drugs, and participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity.
His lawyer Ahmed Dib argued Bennett had a significant intellectual disability and his involvement in the operation was a result of being coerced by his associates.
All five will return to court on August 23.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
