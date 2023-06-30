Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

'Bro talk': The inner workings of an alleged Oak Flats GHB, meth, gun ring

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 30 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A mega drug and weapons trade with tentacles across the Illawarra, South Coast and Western regions had its nexus from an Oak Flats unit, with cops eyeing off the alleged ring leader's movements for eight months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.