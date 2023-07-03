Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Stealing sisters Sharni and Shanelle Tungai stole three times in three days at Warrawong, Wollongong shops

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 3 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharni and Shanelle Tungai stole three times in three days from Warrawong and Wollongong shops. Pictures from Facebook.
Sharni and Shanelle Tungai stole three times in three days from Warrawong and Wollongong shops. Pictures from Facebook.

Washing liquid, whipped cream and pyjamas were among the long list of items a Barrack Heights sister duo brazenly swiped during a three-day stealing rampage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.