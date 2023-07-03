Washing liquid, whipped cream and pyjamas were among the long list of items a Barrack Heights sister duo brazenly swiped during a three-day stealing rampage.
Sharni Tungai pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting at Wollongong Local Court last Friday, while Shanelle Tungai was previously sentenced for her role in the thefts.
The sisters first struck at Coles Warrawong on April 3 when they stuffed groceries under their clothing and in bags they were carrying. Staff caught them in the act and reported it to security.
Shanelle left the supermarket's self-service area without attempting to pay for the items. When confronted by security, she pulled out a bottle of soft drink from under her skirt and handed it over.
Sharni followed shortly after however didn't hand over any items and yelled abuse at security guards as she walked away with her sister.
The next day, Cotton On Warrawong staff watched as the sisters grabbed NBA pants, jumpers, t-shirts, dressing gowns and pyjamas from the racks before they bolted out of the store without paying.
Sharni and Shanelle's biggest stolen haul happened on April 5 when they were caught leaving Woolworths Wollongong with an Easter gift bag, Nutella, a Kinder bunny, twiggy sticks and cheese, three cartons of chocolate milk, banana custard and several other grocery items.
Police confronted the stealing sisters who confessed to their actions outside the store. All three incidents were captured on CCTV.
In court, defence lawyer Paul Payne said Sharni was awaiting a bed at a drug rehabilitation facility to assist with heroin relapse prevention and ongoing issues with cannabis use.
Sharni copped a 12-month community corrections order.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
