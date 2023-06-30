The Wallaroos and Junior Wallabies will look to bounce back to winning ways after suffering last-start losses.
Rising Illawarra junior Ollie McCrea was left out of the Australian side which were overpowered by Six Nations champions Ireland in a 30-10 loss at the under-20 world championship in South Africa on Thursday night (AEST).
The Junior Wallabies won their opening Pool B game against Fiji, while Ireland drew with England.
Australia's next game is against England on Tuesday (10pm AEST).
Meantime, Australia's women's side the Wallaroos are also licking their wounds after a heavy defeat to the Black Ferns in Brisbane on Thursday night.
The Jay Tregonning-coached Wallaroos had no answer to the world champions New Zealand, suffering a 50-0 O'Reilly Cup hammering.
The Black Ferns - now 24-0 in women's trans-Tasman Tests - won their previous clash against Australia 41-17 at Eden Park at last year's Rugby World Cup.
The Wallaroos and Black Ferns will now travel to Canada to continue their Pacific Four Series campaigns. Australia will meet the United States on July 9 (AEST) in Ottawa.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
