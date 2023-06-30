Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The Junior Wallabies and Wallaroos are looking to bounce back after tough losses

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
June 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning. Picture by Robert Peet
Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning. Picture by Robert Peet

The Wallaroos and Junior Wallabies will look to bounce back to winning ways after suffering last-start losses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.