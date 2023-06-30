Free skateboarding workshops in Crown Street Mall for the school holidays

Keep the kids occupied and learn the art of skateboarding for free as wheels take over the Crown Street Mall during the school holidays.
Across Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9 coaching sessions will run for all abilities, and will suit anyone above the age of six. There'll also be extra wheels and safety gear available if you don't have your own (bookings are essential).
There'll also be professional skater demonstrations, giveaways and Jam X competitions - featuring star skateboarders Lenard Tejada, Ryan Helm, George Richards and Marley Rae.
In the case of wet weather, check Wollongong Central social media for event updates.
Lessons and competitions are free but registrations are necessary because numbers are limited. Spectators are welcome to encourage skaters and cheer them through their paces.
Sign up for workshops here: https://www.wollongongcentral.com.au/whats-on/cityskatewollongong
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
