Some of NSW's best young surfers will descend on Wollongong in July for two major surfing competitions.
Over 200 of NSW top junior surfers will attend the 2023 Junior State Titles from July 13 to 18 as well as the NSW High School Titles on July 19-20.
Entries for the opening rounds of the Under 16 and Under 18 boys and girls divisions are open but limited. Winners of these rounds will come up against the 11 Ocean and Earth regional title winners who receive direct seeding entry into round three, setting the stage for intense competition.
Wollongong is home to a rising tide of talented athletes and some of Australia's top boardrider clubs such as Scarborough, who came in second place at the 2022 Australian Boardriders Battle.
The region also offers impressive school sports programs that support surfers' pathways to the elite level.
As a result The Illawarra Grammar (TIGS) and Illawarra Sports High teams have dominated the NSW High School titles in recent years.
Illawarra's regional titles qualifiers, and those to look out for in the Under 18's division include Jarvie Robson (Sandon Point Boardriders), who scored a near-perfect 9.7 in the finals and Shyla Short (Scarborough Boardriders) who has had a stellar junior career so far and is looking to win her first State Title at home in 2023.
While in the Under 16's, Taj Air (Sandon Point Boardriders) who is part of the Junior High Performance Program and Macey Jolley (Scarborough Boardriders) will make their debut in the Junior Titles.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said he couldn't wait to see the hometown athletes perform in their backyard.
"Wollongong is home to world-class waves and an amazing surfing community that has seen the rise of some of the best junior surfers and club teams in the last few years.
"llawarra surfers are highly represented in the High Schools Challenge and Surfing NSW Junior High Performance Program with great support from their local clubs.
"We are proud of our junior surfers and can't wait to see them compete in Wollongong for the Junior State Championships this July," Cr Bradbery said.
Surfing NSW CEO Luke Madden said he loved seeing the best junior surfers in the state compete in the event each year.
"The Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles is undeniably one of the premier events on the Surfing NSW calendar. We extend our gratitude to Destination Wollongong for their exceptional hospitality over the past two years and eagerly anticipate the incredible experiences this year's event has in store," he said.
The Junior State Titles has a rich history, with past participants including current World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) surfers such as Tyler Wright, Molly Picklum, Sally Fitzgibbons, Connor O'Leary, and the remarkable Olympic Bronze medalist Owen Wright.
As a mobile event, organisers have the opportunity to pick the surf break with the best potential for the day such as at Thirroul, Wonoona, Bellambi, Wollongong, Bulli, Stanwell Park and Sandon Point.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
