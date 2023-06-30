Illawarra Mercury
Shell Cove homes approaching warranty cliff: Lawyer

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated June 30 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:23pm
Maguire and McInerney associate Alyce Fisher has represented multiple Shell Cove homeowners at NSW Fair Trading and NCAT after defects were found in their homes. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Maguire and McInerney associate Alyce Fisher has represented multiple Shell Cove homeowners at NSW Fair Trading and NCAT after defects were found in their homes. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A Wollongong lawyer who has represented multiple homeowners at The Waterfront Shell Cove in disputes with the developer Frasers Property Australia, has issued a warning to other residents.

Local News

