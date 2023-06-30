While Frasers has committed to fixing the defects found so far, homeowners are largely left at the mercy of the limited compensation schemes if a build goes wrong. A six-year cut off for major defects when residents expect to live in their homes for upwards of 20 years has previously been seen as inadequate, and submissions to the NSW Legislative Council's inquiry into building regulations in 2019 identified the time length as an issue, with the City Futures Research Centre at the University of NSW determining the six and two year cut off are "inadequate" and "a major challenge".