Wollongong Wolves left frustrated in St George City loss

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 30 2023 - 9:23pm, first published 9:22pm
David Carney's Wolves went down 2-1 to St George on Friday evening. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Off the back of their performance of the season against Rockdale, the Wolves have been left frustrated after going down 2-1 to St George at in front of home fans at Albert Butler on Friday evening.

