Off the back of their performance of the season against Rockdale, the Wolves have been left frustrated after going down 2-1 to St George at in front of home fans at Albert Butler on Friday evening.
The result was the Wolves first home loss in seven fixtures.
The Wolves were on a high coming into the match at Albert Butler following their 4-0 triumph against title contenders Rockdale on Sunday.
But the side had played St George earlier in the season and went down 5-3, so they knew they would be in for a challenge.
It was a first half with not a great deal of chances, but St George went into the sheds ahead thanks to a Presley Ortiz strike.
Lachlan Scott levelled the scores in the 51st minute, before St George re-took the lead, leaving it all to do for the Wolves in the second half.
St George had the best chance to start in the 12th minute. A ball in behind troubled the Wolves defence and a Dominic Cox really should have found the back of the net via a cross but did not.
And then City took the early lead shortly after despite the best efforts from Wolves goalkeeper Tomas Butkovic.
Ortiz had the first sight via a header which was saved by Butkovic into a scramble in the box, before the ball found itself back to Ortiz for another attempt and he made no mistake to make it 1-0 to the visitors.
Lachlan Scott then had a header cleared off the line in the 36th minute before his follow-up shot was also blocked in search for an equaliser.
Straight into the second half, the Wolves were given a warning sign of St George's threat up top. A long ball saw Cox given the opportunity to unleash a volley to the grateful arms of Butkovic.
But it was the captain who led from the front with a goal in the 51st minute for the equaliser. Beattie delivered a cross into Scott who chested it down and finished with ease under pressure to see the scores level at 1-1.
It was a milestone moment for Scott, as the goal was his 10th of the campaign.
However St George re-took the lead and there was no where to hide for Banri Kanaizumi at the back, with the defender putting the ball into his own net after a dangerous cross was put into the box down the left that had to be dealt with.
It really could have been three for City after a mazing run by Kosta Petratos down the right that saw him enter the box but he put his shot wide of the mark.
Jake Trew unleashed a shot from distance in the 76th minute as the Wolves attempted their surge for a point but it was saved comfortably by Jack Kenny in goals.
Next week the side will face Central Coast away on Sunday, July 9.
