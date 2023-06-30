If you're heading to Bunnings Bellambi this weekend for a precious sausage, beware, there could be some traffic disruptions.
Detours will be in place nearby, as works are carried out around the level crossing on Bellambi Lane.
Belambi Lane will be closed between Francis Street and Brompton Road at Bellambi for signal, cable and concrete work to be carried out.
Works will kick off from 4am on Saturday July 1 until 4am Monday July 3, weather permitting.
Detours and traffic control will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control, according to Transport for NSW.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
