Parents are pretty good at telling their kids how to deal with bullies in the playground, but what if the bully was actually the voice in your child's head?
Anxious, self-loathing and negative thoughts don't only affect adults but children too, and a new picture book written by a Minamurra support teacher has made it easier for parents to help.
There's a Bully In My Brain is the first book to hit major bookstores for author Lauren Thompson, inspired from her work in the classroom each day.
"So many of them were suffering with such low self-esteem and negative critical thinking of themselves and their ability," she said.
"It made me feel really sad, but then it also made me reflect on my own journey of battling my own inner critic and how I overcame that and how much better I feel now.
"I thought, 'what can I do to help these kids ... to not spend a life time wasted on self loathing and actually appreciate and value who they are'?"
For some primary-aged children, she said, the fear of failure was all too much for them so they refused to try new things.
The book follows a little girl as a "rude, obnoxious bully" in her brain makes life a real pain, until a "kinder voice" takes over with affirmations to brighten the day.
Meantime, the book has had another lesson for Mrs Thompson's three children, who have seen her persevere to find a way to get published over three long years.
"They think it's amazing, I think because they saw me working on it for a long time," she said.
"They weren't actually sure sure if it was ever going to get the book published, and then when I showed them the book in the print-form they were just blown away."
Mrs Thompson is already working on her second children's book filled with underlying positive messages. It's hoped to be released in early 2024.
There's a Bully in My Brain will hit bookstore shelves from July, published by Little Steps.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.