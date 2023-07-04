Scroll down for the recipe ...
Valerio Montessi is one of the latest additions to Wollongong's foodie scene, snatched from a Michelin Star restaurant in Spain.
Originally from Italy, the chef refers to his home as the "jewel on the coast" and couldn't be happier exploring the mountains and the sea, in between making delicious meals at Santino in Globe Lane.
"It's like something precious," Montessi said.
"First impression [when I arrived] was super hot because it was December, so in Italy it was super freezing.
"I came here and said, 'my God, it was amazing day', super sunny, everybody's happy. I like the happiness in the city."
Restaurant owners Kevin Duarte and brother Fred found Montessi through an agent and managed to entice the culinary expert, though he didn't need much convincing.
Meantime, the Duartes said you don't need to order a three-course meal to experience the Italian's talent, diners could come in for a pasta or event just a wine with bread and olives to enjoy a night out.
The chef has shared one of his favourite and easiest meals to prepare for the Mercury's Frugal Foodie series, a Pasta Carbonara with bacon.
Where is your favourite place to get coffee in the Illawarra? Levendi, Belmore Basin
Where is your go-to for a meal out? K.Malu, Wollongong
Favourite cheap eat? His Boy Elroy
Favourite place to buy fresh produce? Passion in Fruit, Coniston
Thing you love most about the Illawarra? Nature - surrounded by the mountains and the sea, it's a good combination.
1. Fill a large pot with water and bring it to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt to the boiling water and cook the pasta according to the package instructions until al dente.
2. While the pasta is cooking, prepare the carbonara sauce. In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, pecorino cheese, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese until well combined. Season with a pinch of black pepper.
3. In a separate skillet, cook the guanciale (or pancetta) over medium heat until it becomes crispy and releases its fat. Stir occasionally to ensure even browning. Once cooked, remove the guanciale from the skillet and set it aside.
4. Once the pasta is cooked, drain it, reserving a small amount of the cooking water.
5. While the pasta is still hot, quickly add it to the skillet with the cooked guanciale. Toss the pasta in the rendered fat, coating it evenly.
6. Remove the skillet from heat and let it cool slightly for a minute or two. This step is important to avoid scrambling the eggs.
7. Slowly pour the egg and cheese mixture over the pasta while continuously tossing the pasta with tongs or a fork. The residual heat from the pasta will cook the eggs gently, creating a creamy sauce. If the sauce appears too thick, you can add a tablespoon or two of the reserved pasta cooking water to loosen it up.
8. Once the sauce coats the pasta evenly, serve the carbonara immediately. Garnish with an extra sprinkle of grated cheese and freshly ground black pepper.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
